During the third quarter of 2022, Porsche delivered 16,581 cars in the US, which is 8.5% more than a year ago. The company explains that its supply increased amid sustained customer demand.

The year-to-date deficit decreased to 4.9%, compared to the previous year, as the total volume stands at 49,110.

On the other hand, it seems that the Porsche Taycan (actually the entire family of versions) continues to struggle in the US.

The company delivered 1,325 Taycans in Q3, which is nearly 29% less than a year ago, after a decrease of 25% in Q2 and 4% in Q1. The latest result is also the lowest since the early beginning (when only one version of the car and only some configurations were available).

Porsche Taycan's share out of the total Porsche volume amounted to 8.0%, also one of the lowest. Nonetheless, the Taycan was also the 4th best-selling Porsche model, slightly ahead of the Panamera (1,050).

We guess that Porsche remains constrained by the supply of new cars for sale in the US. In the first part of the year, production was interrupted by parts supply shortages and there might be some other issues.

At least Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA says that the demand side is strong: “Our order books are in good health across the range of Porsche models. The ongoing expansion of new dealership facilities that offer a walk-in brand experience and a real ‘wow’ factor is also helping connect new audiences with our legendary cars.”

Porsche Taycan sales in the US in Q3 2022

So far this year, Porsche delivered 5,774 Taycans in the US, while cumulatively it's almost 20,000.

Unfortunately, Porsche doesn't reveal sales for the plug-in hybrid Panamera and Cayenne, which would further increase the xEV share.

Detailed results:

Porsche's BEV lineup currently consists of more than 10 main configurations of three Taycan versions: Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo and Taycan Sport Turismo.