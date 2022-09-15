Porsche is preparing to reveal an all-electric Macan by the end of this year, but it’s still testing the model on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. Our spies actually spotted two prototypes being driven quickly around the track, and while one looks like it has its production body hidden by some light camouflage (like all other prototypes that we've previously seen), the other has some unusual looking additions and we’re not sure what they’re for.

The most striking are the fender additions that look like bulging wheel arches, but they look out of place on this prototype. Perhaps they are foreshadowing the availability of a factory widebody for the more powerful versions that would come with different suspension and wider tires, although the track width doesn’t appear to be increased.

Gallery: Porsche Macan EV Spy Photos

17 Photos

We also spotted some fins that pointed downward under the rear bumper. They look somewhat like a diffuser, but are made out of the same chunky material - it looks like foam, but it’s probably not and they were probably 3D printed for this very unusual application. There appear to be more of these fins, but smaller, all along the bottom end of the vehicle - let us know in the comments what you think those may be.

The other prototype shown in the video looks very similar to others that we’ve previously seen in photos. It still has the fake headlights, rear lights and exhausts that have been present on all prototypes, although you can clearly see the shape of both its front and rear light clusters, as well as for the rest of its body (which will be of the coupe SUV type).

It is the first Porsche to be built on the new Premium Platform Electric (or PPE) architecture, but it is expected to inherit the 800-volt electrical architecture from the Taycan, thus allowing it to achieve similarly high charging speeds. Power for the most potent versions of the Macan EV, most likely badged Turbo or Turbo S, will exceed the 600 horsepower mark, and it will be interesting to see if Porsche chooses more visual differentiation between the versions than it did for the Taycan.