If money is no issue, the Porsche Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo is probably one of the coolest models to have from the Taycan lineup.

It combines the cool and practical Sport Turismo wagon body style with the dual-motor powertrain that produces up to 500 kilowatts (671 horsepower) and up to 850 Newton-meters (627 pound-feet) of torque in overboost mode with Launch Control.

This setup enables it to sprint from zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.0 seconds, zero to 100 mph (160 km/h) in 6.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 260 km/h (162 mph). With this kind of performance, the Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo and Germany's derestricted sections of the Autobahn look like a match made in heaven.

Or do they? That's what Out of Spec Reviews’ Kyle Conner wanted to find out during his European trip, tasting two forbidden fruits for an American in the process: the Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo and the no-speed-limit highway called the Autobahn.

Priced from €157,300 (about $159,750) in Germany, the Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo is not offered in the United States and probably won't be in the future. Porsche USA already sells the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo and the higher-riding Taycan Cross Turismo in 4, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S flavors; five different wagon submodels are probably enough for the US market.

It's safe to say that derestricted highway sections will never be a thing in the US either, so what is this combination like? Pretty good, as you probably expected. Kyle says the Taycan can keep up with any gasoline-powered supercar on the Autobahn but only until about 162 mph (260 km/h), which is where the Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo runs out of puff.

Speaking of top speed, the fastest he went in this Taycan was 269 km/h (167 mph), although that was the speed indicated by the speedometer not the one measured with a GPS device.

Kyle describes the Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo's acceleration as "mind-bending" from zero all the way up to 162 mph, and the cool thing about it is the brakes really are a match for the powertrain. The Taycan has "endless amount of braking ability," according to Kyle, thanks to its ceramic discs.

What about the range? Well, if you're lucky enough to find empty derestricted sections of the Autobahn (that happens mostly at night), Kyle reckons you can drain the Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo's 93.4-kWh battery pack after just 80 miles (129 kilometers) of driving at 160 mph. Under normal driving conditions, the model is WLTP-rated at up to 305 miles (492 kilometers).