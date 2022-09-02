The all-new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will enter the US market before the end of this year in three versions and in three trim levels.

The German manufacturer started production of the EQS SUV at its Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama in August and intends to deliver the first cars to dealerships in fall 2022.

Prices - $104,400

The starting price will be $104,400 for the rear-wheel drive EQS 450+ SUV version, but it might quickly escalate if one selects an all-wheel-drive version (EQS 450 4MATIC / EQS 580 4MATIC SUV) and/or a higher trim level.

Prices (without the $1,150 destination and delivery charge):

EQS 450+ SUV:

Premium - $104,400

Exclusive - $108,650

Pinnacle - $110,650

Premium - $104,400 Exclusive - $108,650 Pinnacle - $110,650 EQS 450 4MATIC SUV:

Premium - $107,400

Exclusive - $111,650

Pinnacle - $113,650

Premium - $107,400 Exclusive - $111,650 Pinnacle - $113,650 EQS 580 4MATIC SUV:

Premium - $125,950

Exclusive - $130,200

Pinnacle - $132,200

Through the end of this year, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV buyers can get also the $7,500 federal tax credit, but it will not be available from January 2023, due to exceeding the price cap in the updated requirements.

Electrify America DC fast charging

To sweeten the six-digit bill a bit, during the first two years of ownership, customers will get an unlimited number of 30-minute DC fast charging sessions throughout the entire Electrify America network at no additional cost.

Around 300 miles of EPA range

The estimated EPA range of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is expected to be 285 or 305 miles, depending on the version. The higher value belongs to the more efficient rear-wheel-drive EQS 450+ SUV:

EQS 450+ SUV (20"): 305 miles (491 km)

EQS 450 4MATIC SUV (20"): 285 miles (459 km)

EQS 580 4MATIC SUV (21"): 285 miles(459 km)

Trim levels

The EQS SUV is a large and well-equipped vehicle. It's a two-row, five-seat SUV, but optionally it can be ordered in a three-row, seven-seat version.

There are three trim levels: Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle. The EQS 450+ and 450 4MATIC SUV versions are equipped with a 12.8" OLED multimedia touchscreen portrait display, while the top-of-the-line EQS 580 4MATIC SUV is equipped with the MBUX Hyperscreen with three displays merged seamlessly under a single 56-inch curved glass surface.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV US Trim Levels at a Glance: