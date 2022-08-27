The Mercedes EQE is fundamentally an excellent electric car with great range, a comfortable ride, and all the latest tech. However, many have been critical of its design. Sure, from an efficiency perspective it's superb (the EQE has a drag coefficient of just 0.22). But aesthetics-wise, the EQE's bubbly silhouette has often been compared to that of a Honda Civic. The EQE is not a terrible looking car by any means, but we can understand how some might think it looks a bit dull in comparison to a Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT, or Tesla Model S.

That said, a sleeker wagon variant is reportedly in the works. According to German outlet Auto Bild Mercedes is planning an EQE Shooting Brake. The EQE wagon would seemingly slot in between the EQE sedan and the upcoming EQE SUV. TopElectricSUV created the above render to show us what a shooting brake EQE could look like, and we must admit it does seem much more stylish and sleeker than the EQE sedan.

It's important to note an EQE Shooting Brake has not been confirmed by Mercedes and is nothing more than a rumor for now. An EQE SUV has been confirmed though and will debut in full on October 16.

The EQE sedan is set to launch in the US later this year. Pricing is yet to be announced, but we would expect a starting point in the region of $70-75k. The RWD EQE 350+ produces 288 hp and has 410 miles of range (WLTP). Meanwhile, the AWD EQE 500 has a 402 hp output and is capable of 0-60 mph in around 4.5-5 seconds (exact 0-60 mph and range figures are yet to be released for the EQE 500). Meanwhile, there are two AMG versions of the EQE: the 476 hp EQE 43 and the 678 hp EQE 53. The latter is capable of 0-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds and is expected to be the only AMG EQE offered in North America.