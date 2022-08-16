Mercedes-Benz has released the first photos of the 2023 EQE SUV's interior and announced that the EV's world premiere will take place on October 16, 2022.

Slotting beneath the EQS SUV in Mercedes-EQ's electric vehicle lineup, the EQE SUV is described as a "multi-purpose variant" of the EQE sedan, thanks to its superior interior space and increased ride height that allows it to tackle more difficult terrain.

Actually, Mercedes-Benz claims the five-seater EQE SUV is one of the most spacious representatives of its class when it comes to headroom, legroom and elbow room. That's obviously due to the dedicated EV platform that allowed designers and engineers to maximize interior space compared to an ICE SUV of the same size.

From a design standpoint, the interior brings no surprises as it looks very similar to the one in the EQE sedan, which itself is heavily inspired by the EQS sedan. The EQE SUV showcases a "hyperanalogue theme" inside thanks to the digitalized interior that offers the MBUX Hyperscreen as an option.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Interior Teaser

5 Photos

The widescreen setup turns the entire dashboard into an interactive display as the three high-resolution screens merge seamlessly under a single glass cover.

Interior highlights also include the outer vents in a turbine design that emerge from the glass that covers the MBUX Hyperscreen, the free-standing front section of the center console, the vent band that carries over from the top of the dashboard to the front doors, and floating control clusters with integrated door opener and seat controls on each front door.

The EQE SUV also features a hybrid trim element on the center console lid that combines the warmth of wood with the technical coolness of real aluminum. The trim comes in an anthracite 3D relief-look finish and features fine metal pigments and backlighting with the Mercedes‑Benz pattern.

The color theme shown in these photos is one of five combinations available on the EQE SUV and mixes balao brown with neva grey and biscay blue/black. Mercedes also mentions avantgarde and traditional materials being used in the cabin.

Based on the large electric platform from Mercedes-EQ, the Mercedes EQE SUV is said to be more dynamic than the larger EQS SUV. While there's no official information on powertrains yet, we should expect the electric

SUV to offer similar options as the EQE sedan, including the range-topping 506-kW (677-horsepower) dual-motor setup from the EQE 53 and the 350-kW (469-hp) dual-motor powertrain from the EQE 43.