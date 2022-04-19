Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the first electric SUV from the manufacturer that is not based on an existing ICE model. The high-riding EQS promises more practicality over the sedan (with the available third row) and capability (thanks to more ground clearance), although being an SUV, it sacrifices on range and performance.

When it comes to the way it looks, though, it has to be said that Mercedes’ EQ design language seems to work better for an SUV body - its rear end will surely polarize opinions less than the backs of the EQS and EQE sedans. Interestingly, even though the SUV and sedan share the exact same 3,210 mm / 126.4-inch wheelbase, the former is actually 91 mm / 3.7 inches shorter overall.

It is 200 mm / 7.9 inches taller overall, though, and 33 mm / 1.35 inches wider. VDA cargo capacity is 645 liters / 22.8 cubic feet for the five-seater version and 565 liters / 20 cubic feet for the seven-seater. Fold down all the rear seats, and that expands to 2,100 liters / 74.1 cubic feet and 2,020 liters / 71.3 cubic feet respectively.

Mercedes also mentions that through the use of a bespoke EV platform, it was able to give the EQS SUV electric adjustment for the entire second row of seats; the third row of seats isn’t electric. Air suspension and rear steering are also standard, although just like in the sedan, you will have to pay extra to increase the maximum lock of the rear wheels from 4.5 degrees to 10 degrees (this can also done via over-the-air update).

Inside, the EQS SUV is very similar to the sedan, with the same available 56-inch Hyperscreen available. It also offers advanced air purification, several premium audio system choices, an augmented reality head-up display, trailer maneuvering assist and extra sound insulation to keep it quiet at speed.

Powertrain choices are the same as in the sedan - the rear-wheel drive EQS 450+ kicks off the range, with 360 horsepower and 419 pound-feet / 568 Nm of torque; it is also the longest range model, able to do up to 410 miles / 660 km on one charge. Next is the dual-motor EQS 450 4Matic that has the same 360 horsepower but more torque - 590 pound-feet / 800 Nm and a slightly lower range of 380 miles / 613 km.

The EQS 580 4Matic is the current range topper, with 523 horsepower and 631 pound-feet / 858 Nm of torque and exactly the same quoted range as the EQS 450 4Matic. Mercedes does not currently list their weight or any performance numbers. All versions can charge at up to 200 kW, and the manufacturer says that could add up to 155 miles / 250 km range in 15 minutes.

According to Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer,