Mercedes-Benz Vans celebrates a milestone of 25,000 battery-electric vans produced cumulatively since 2010 when a limited number of Vito E-Cell rolled off the production line.

The current lineup includes three models - Mercedes-Benz eVito (mid-size van and passenger Tourer version), Mercedes-Benz eSprinter (large van) and Mercedes-Benz EQV 300 (passenger van). The eVito entered the market in 2017, the eSprinter in 2019, while the EQV in 2020.

The next step will be the introduction of the all-new small-size vans: Mercedes-Benz eCitan and Mercedes-Benz EQT in 2022 (both closely related to the all-new Renault Kangoo Van E-TECH Electric and Nissan Townstar). Initially, the EQT will be a 5-seater, followed by a 7-seater in 2023.

This will allow electrifying the entire lineup of commercial vehicles, as all models will have battery-electric versions. According to the German manufacturer, by the end of the decade, the company will be ready to become fully electric "wherever market conditions permit."

Mathias Geisen, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans said:

"We have a clear goal, we want to be the leading manufacturer in the field of electric vans in the long term! And for this we have an excellent starting point: At the end of 2021, we were once again the market leader in both midsize and large eVans in Europe. We have clearly aligned our strategy to further expand this position. With the eCitan and, in the future, the EQT, we are completing our product range this year, offering eVans in all segments."

Next-generation eSprinter

Mercedes-Benz plans to introduce a next-generation of the eSprinter model next year and start its production in Charleston, South Carolina, US in H2 2023.

Additionally, this version will be produced in Düsseldorf and Ludwigsfelde, Germany.

"Mercedes-Benz has invested around 350 million euros in the next generation of the eSprinter. Thereof around 150 million euros will be invested in the adjustment of production at the three plants."

Starting in the middle of the decade, all newly developed vans will be exclusively electric, based on "the fundamentally new, modular and all-electric van vehicle architecture VAN.EA" - Mercedes-Benz said in the press release.