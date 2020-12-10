Mercedes-Benz Vans announced the next-generation of the all-electric eSprinter large van, which will be based on newly developed Electric Versatility Platform (EVP).

This new eSprinter will be available in multiple body configurations and with three battery options - Small, Medium and Large, although no capacity or range data was provided.

The one thing that was said is that even the smallest battery option will have "significantly" more capacity than the current versions (35 kWh and 55 kWh).

The image shows a rear-wheel-drive system with an electric motor located near the axle. The space in the front will be utilized by high-voltage components.

Next-generation Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter will be available not only in Europe, but also in the U.S. and Canada.

Media recently speculated that in the U.S. the eSprinter is expected in Q3 of 2023, equipped with a 120 kWh battery. The official launch date was not announced.

Development and introduction of the new Electric Versatility Platform will require investment of €350 million ($424 million), but it should allow for improved specs of the eSprinter and allow Mercedes to offer various versions (from panel van and people mover to chassis for box bodies) in global markets.

"This innovative e-drive platform will be the technical basis for the next-generation eSprinter. The core elements of the new platform are three modules that enable the greatest possible flexibility in the development and design of different body types. This allows for new eSprinter body configurations previously only available with combustion engines."

The new EVP platform suggests that Mercedes-Benz really intends to step up its game in commercial delivery vans, both in terms of capabilities of EVs and sales volume.

