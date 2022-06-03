Mercedes-Benz chose to skip selling its smallest EV in the United States, the GLA-based EQA, opting to kick off its electric lineup in the country with the slightly larger EQB, the electric version of the GLB. Both vehicles are mechanically very similar, but the EQB looks more like an SUV, it is larger and more practical, plus it can be had as a three-row seven seater too.

Now the automaker has announced the official pricing for the EQB, which starts at $54,500 for the base EQB 300 4Matic and rises to $58,050 for the more powerful EQB 350 4Matic. These prices do not include the $1,050 destination charge, so the final numbers are $55,550 and $59,100 respectively.

The Mercedes EQB 300 makes 225 horsepower and 288 pound-feet of torque, and it needs just under 8 seconds to sprint to sixty. The 288 horsepower, 383 pound-foot EQB 350 is considerably quicker, under 6 seconds to sixty, but the top speed is the same electronically limited 99 mph (160 km/h) for both variants. Both also have the same 79.8 kWh battery pack whose usable capacity is 66.5 kWh.

The EPA range for either version has not yet been announced, but based on the WLTP test cycle, both variants can deliver up to 263 miles (423 km) on one charge.

The base trim is called Exclusive and it bestows the vehicles as standard with full EQ-specific LED lighting front and rear, keyless go, wireless phone charging, premium audio, the MBUX infotainment operating system which runs on a 10.25-inch screen, as well as some of the active safety features (not all of them). Leather or electric seats aren’t standard, though, and you of course have to pay extra for the third row of seats, available for both versions.

Pinnacle adds the top of the line Burmester sound system, the surround-view camera system and the panoramic glass roof. The model will become available for order in the US later this summer.