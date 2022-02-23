After checking out the Mercedes-Benz EQA, Bjørn Nyland had an opportunity to range test the 7-seat Mercedes-Benz EQB.

Interestingly, despite a more boxy shape, the EQB 350 4Matic (all-wheel-drive version) noted a comparable range to the EQA 350 4Matic with the same battery (66.5 kWh usable capacity). The cold weather conditions were similar.

According to the video (results are listed below), the estimated range at 90 km/h (56 mph) is 332 km (206 miles), compared to 234 km (145 miles) at 120 km/h (75 mph).

Bjørn Nyland's 90 km/h range test usually runs until low state-of-charge as he does not expect that regular drivers would go beyond "zero" (0%, 0 km, ---, or equivalent appear on the display). The cars still have some reserve at that point. The full range is calculated based on the remaining state-of-charge.

The 120 km/h test is an estimation of range, based on energy consumption and estimated battery capacity (from the 90 km/h test or previous tests).

The numbers are about 3% higher than in the case of the EQA 350 4Matic, which means a bit higher overall efficiency.

The most important thing for potential users is that the EQB 350 4Matic is expected to get solid 200 miles at 90 km/h (56 mph) even in cold weather.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic [Winter]

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 332 km (206 miles)

energy consumption of 196 Wh/km (315 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 65.1 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 0°C

19" Nokian R3 (235/50-19)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: