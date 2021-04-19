Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest EQ model, the EQB, which first will be launched in China and Europe (this year), and in 2022 also in the U.S.

Let's take a look at the car with Autogefühl, which is one of the first to release an overview and first impressions about the EQB.

The Mercedes-Benz EQB is a luxury 7-seat, spacious compact SUV (5-seat version to be available as well). Its design style clearly indicates China as a primary market. Potentially, it could offer the best value to price ratio.

There will be multiple versions of the EQB, including front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, as well as more than one battery pack option. The specs are not yet announced as the manufacturer released only some numbers. The names of the versions to be: EQB 300, EQB 350 and 350 4MATIC.

For example, the base pack in Europe willo be 66.5 kWh (usable), but we don't know its range. The top of the line versions are expected to have a WLTP range of up to 478 km (297 miles). The battery would have to be 80-100 kWh then, we guess.

The DC fast charging will be up to 100 kW (10-80% in 30 minutes), while the on-board charger is rated at 11 kW (in Europe).

The EQB will be produced in two places simultaneously (starting this year): in China (for local market) and in Europe (for global market):

China: EQB to be produced in Beijing, by the Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd (BBAC), a joint venture between Daimler and its Chinese partner BAIC Group.

Europe: EQB to be produced at plant in Kecskemét, Hungary

In the U.S., the car to be launched in 2022, but the specs might be different from the European ones. Details to be announced next year. We are ready to hear that only the top battery version will be available (as usual), but who knows?

Mercedes-Benz EQB (Europe) specs:

Range (top version)

WLTP: 478 km (297 miles) and combined electrical consumption: 19.2 kWh/100 km

NEDC: 419 km (260 miles) and combined electrical consumption: 16.2 kWh/100 km

More than one battery versions (only one disclosed):

base: 66.5 kWh battery (66.5 kWh usable)

long range: N/A

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in N/A

front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive versions

peak system output of more than 200 kW in top versions

AC charging (on-board): up to 11 kW

DC fast charging: up to 100 kW (10-80% SOC in about 30 minutes)

7- or 5-seats

* Specs in China will differ. Specs for the U.S. to be announced.