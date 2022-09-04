The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ version was recently range tested by Bjørn Nyland and, as expected, it happens to be the longest-range electric car on the market in Europe right now.

According to the specs, the EQS 450+ (RWD) with a 107.8 kWh of usable battery capacity has a WLTP range of about 780 km (485 miles) of WLTP, while the EPA range is about 350 miles (563 km).

The tests were conducted at a temperature of about 20-21°C and in near-perfect weather conditions.

Bjørn Nyland estimates that the available battery capacity of the car is 106.7 kWh. Measures of energy consumption at two-speed levels allowed him to estimate the range and, as usual, compare the results with other models.

At 90 km/h (56 mph), the EQS 450+ achieved an energy consumption of 150 Wh/km (241 Wh/mile), which translated into a range of 711 km (442 miles).

At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased to 198 Wh/km (319 Wh/mile), while the range decreased to 539 km (335 miles).

The numbers are pretty good, as the EQS 450+ almost matched the efficiency of the Tesla Model S LR Raven (although it's an AWD car). Nonetheless, good efficiency (in big part thanks to the low aerodynamic drag) and a big battery translated into the longest range ever in Europe (where the Lucid Air is not yet available).

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 711 km (442 miles)

energy consumption of 150 Wh/km (241 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 106.7 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 21°C

21" Goodyear Eagle F1 (265/40-21)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 539 km (335 miles); down 24%

energy consumption of 198 Wh/km (319 Wh/mile); up 32%

used battery capacity: 106.7 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 20°C

21" Goodyear Eagle F1 (265/40-21)

The range of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ (RWD) is more than 10% higher than the older Tesla Model S LR Raven (the refreshed Model S/X is soon to be available in Europe).

We don't know how the EQS 450+ compares to the EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD), because it was tested only in cold weather conditions, but there might be a noticeable range difference.

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC [Winter]

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 511 km (318 miles)

energy consumption of 209 Wh/km (336 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 106.7 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 4°C

21" Nokian R3 (265/40-21)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: