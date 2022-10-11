During the third quarter of 2022, Audi sold in the US 49,267 cars, which is 20% more than a year ago. Thanks to this positive result (after four quarters of decreases), the year-to-date result improved to 132,821 (down 18% year-over-year).
The most important thing is that Audi is quickly increasing its all-electric car sales. In Q3, the company sold 3,911 BEVs, which is 330% more than a year ago and 7.9% of the total volume.
The lineup currently consists of five BEV models, as the Audi Q4 e-tron/Q4 Sportback e-tron finally arrived in volume. Because of that we can expect record quarters in the future.
Daniel Weissland, President, Audi of America said: "Our BEV sales through September were our best ever. With the arrival of the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron, we're thrilled to build on that momentum and bring more customers into premium electric vehicles."
Audi BEV sales by model:
- e-tron SUV - 1,620 (up 397%)
- e-tron Sportback - 629 (up 420%)
- e-tron GT - 550 (19%)
- Q4 e-tron SUV - 1,070 (new)
- Q4 Sportback e-tron - 42 (new)
- Total - 3,911 (up 330%) and 7.9% share in Audi volume
Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not provide any details about its plug-in hybrid sales.
Audi e-tron sales in the US - Q3 2022
So far this year, Audi sold almost 12,000 all-electric cars (up 53% year-over-year).
Audi BEV sales year-to-date:
- e-tron SUV - 6,358 (up 17%)
- e-tron Sportback - 2,509 (up 33%)
- e-tron GT - 1,961 (up 324%)
- Q4 e-tron SUV - *1,057 (new)
- Q4 Sportback e-tron - *35 (new)
- Total - 11,960 (up 53%) and 9.0% share in Audi volume
* some numbers might be wrong in the data source
For reference, in 12 months of 2021, Audi sold 10,985 all-electric cars in the US.
Considering that the Audi Q3 and Q5 models are sold at a relatively high volume - over 7,000 and over 17,000 in the third quarter, we can expect that the all-electric Audi Q4 e-tron will also sell in high numbers - potentially 5,000 per quarter.
Detailed results:
