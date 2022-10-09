The BMW Group (BMW and MINI) reports a slight year-over-year improvement in car sales in the US. During the third quarter, the company sold 85,209 cars (up 4%), although the year-to-date result is still in the red at 249,835 (down 6%).

BMW: 78,031 (up 3%)

MINI: 7,178 (up 11%)

Total: 85,209 (up 4%)

In terms of plug-in electric cars, the company reports record results achieved by the BMW brand, which in Q3 sold 10,858 plug-ins (12.7% of the total volume), including 4,337 battery-electric cars (5.1% of the total volume).

This includes 1,727 BMW iX, so we guess that the remaining 2,610 BEVs must be BMW i4 (as the BMW i3 was at 0 and there are no other all-electric BMWs on the market). Unfortunately, BMW counts electric and internal-combustion engine 4-series together in its stats.

"Increased availability of the battery electric BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle and BMW i4 Gran Coupe fueled sales growth in all three months of the third quarter. As a result, the company also set new quarterly benchmarks for both battery electric (4,337) and plug-in hybrid electric deliveries (10,858 BEV & PHEV combined)."

The good news is that soon the lineup will be further strengthened by the all-electric flagship BMW i7, which will arrive at dealerships in the US this quarter.

BMW plug-in electric car sales:

BMW i3: 0 (down 100%, retired)

BMW i4: potentially 2,610 (new)

BMW i8: 0 (down 100%, retired)

BMW iX: 1,727 (new)

Total: 10,858 (4,337 BEVs and 6,521 PHEVs) and 12.7% share

* only models for which data are available

Besides the i-series models, BMW offers also multiple plug-in hybrids, but sales data for those models is not available.

On top of that comes the MINI brand and its plug-in hybrid Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 and all-electric MINI CooperSE, but once again, without any info about its sales results.

Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America said:

“The customer demand and enthusiasm for BMW’s electric vehicles has been there from the start. With the support of our dealer partners, we expect this momentum to accelerate through the fourth quarter, resulting in a strong finish to the year.”

Detailed BMW sales results:

