The Ram 2500 with a Cummins diesel engine is a sought-after truck when it comes to towing. Diesel engines produce loads of low-end torque, which makes it much easier to get the ball rolling while pulling a heavy load. Fortunately for EVs fans, the same can be said about fully electric powertrains, like that of the Ford F-150 Lightning.

Much like a handful of other publications and YouTube channels, our friends over at The Fast Lane Truck have been testing the heck out of their all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, and for good reason. People deserve to know precisely how a full-size electric truck fares when it comes to typical truck tasks.

The guys have tested the F-150 Lightning's towing prowess on multiple occasions, though we're going to focus here on their "World's Toughest Towing Test" series. Not long ago, we shared TFL's test that pit the F-150 Lightning against the F-150 Powerboost Hybrid while towing over the famous Super Ike Gauntlet

The Super Ike Gauntlet covers eight miles of Interstate I-70 in Colorado and takes you up over 11,000 feet above sea level. The maximum grade is 7 percent as the road climbs an impressive 2,000 feet over the course of the eight-mile trip.

The F-150 Lightning proved smoother and more capable than the hybrid version, but, as expected, its electric driving range was an issue. Fortunately, the Lightning was able to recoup plenty of range on the downhill.

Fast-forward to the present, and the competition has become much more difficult. This is because we're talking about a much larger and more capable truck that's designed with hardcore towing in mind.

The Ram 2500 is equipped with a 6.7-liter inline six-cylinder turbodiesel. It produces 370 horsepower and an impressive 850 pound-feet of torque. It can tow up to 20,000 pounds when properly equipped.

Meanwhile, the dual-motor F-150 Lightning, with its Extended Range Battery, makes 580 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque. When properly equipped, it can tow up to 10,000 pounds. As you can see, the Lightning has much more horsepower, and its electric torque is relatively comparable to the torque put out by the diesel engine.

To help us navigate through the video, The Fast Lane Truck provided the following topics and timestamps. Before you dive in, head to the comment section and let us know your predictions about how this test might play out.

3:17 Cummins Downhill

6:18 Trailer Weight

9:49 Cummins Uphill

13:56 Lightning Towing Tech

20:07 Lightning Downhill

26:40 Lightning Uphill

32:22 Verdict

In the end, the Cummins diesel-powered Ram 2500 performed exceedingly well, as expected. While the guys were a bit skeptical at how the Lightning would compare, it blew them away with its smooth and capable towing prowess compared to the heavy-duty pickup.

This tough towing test is yet another indication that electric powertrains can certainly deliver what it takes to tow a heavy load in the most difficult of circumstances. However, even though the F-150 Lightning recaptured a significant amount of energy on the way down the gauntlet, the diesel had a clear advantage related to its range, which was also expected.

How much EPA-estimated range will an electric truck need to be able to compete with gas and diesel-powered trucks for long-distance towing? Let us know in the comment section below.