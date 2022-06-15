Much like range and charging tests, electric vehicle towing tests are becoming increasingly popular. This is especially true of all-new electric trucks, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, along with its only current rivals, the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV.

While a towing test can be used to prove a truck's capability, in the case of EVs, it seems the focus continues to be on driving range. This is arguably due to the fact that there's little question about the capability of electric powertrains. We know they're potent, they deliver strong and instant acceleration, and they crank out an incredible amount of torque.

That said, delivering all that power is very taxing to any vehicle, and it requires a ton of energy. Add some difficult conditions, such as miles of uphill driving, and you can really put an electric truck's towing prowess and range to the ultimate test.

Leave it to the guys at The Fast Lane Truck to put the F-150 Lightning through what they call the "World's Toughest Towing Test." And, to make it even more interesting, TFL pits the electric F-150 against the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid. The channel also adds that the footage is raw and unedited. This means the video is quite long, but it's worth it since there's a ton of information for prospective F-150 Lightning owners.

The towing test takes place on the infamous Super Ike Gauntlet. For those unfamiliar, it's an eight-mile stretch of road on Interstate I-70 in Colorado that takes you up over 11,000 feet above sea level. The maximum grade is 7 percent as the road climbs a whopping 2,000 feet over the course of the eight-mile trip.

The Fast Lane Truck heads both downhill and uphill in the F-150 Lightning, as well as the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid. The goal is to figure out which powertrain provides the best value for the money when it comes to its hardcore towing capability.

The F-150 hybrid features a twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine paired with an electric motor to make 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque. When properly equipped, it's rated to tow up to 12,700 pounds.

The fully electric dual-motor F-150 Lightning, with its Extended Range Battery, cranks out 580 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque. Ford says it can tow up to 10,000 pounds when properly configured.

As far as pricing is concerned, the gas-powered F-150 with the PowerBoost hybrid setup and four-wheel drive starts at around $54,000. However, the luxurious King Ranch model featured in the video costs about $79,000. Interestingly, the F-150 Lighting Lariat with the Extended Range Battery will set you back about $80,000 as well.

According to the reviewers, the F-150 Lightning did a better job of tackling the tough towing test than the F-150 hybrid. The electric version proved to be smooth and capable regardless of the conditions, and it recaptured an impressive amount of energy while heading downhill. However, the truck's range took a significant hit. The channel plans to perform more towing tests in the future with a focus on driving range.

The Fast Lane Truck provided the following topics and timestamps to help you navigate through the lengthy video. Once you've had a chance to watch and form your opinions, head down to our comment section and start a conversation.

Topics and Timestamps: