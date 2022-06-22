Polestar is essentially a one-model brand at the moment after production of the limited-run Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid GT ended last year.

The company is relying exclusively on the Polestar 2 electric vehicle, which accounted for the bulk of the brand's 29,000 global sales in 2021 and has racked up more than 32,000 customer orders globally since the start of the year.

But Polestar has bigger ambitions and will unveil its first SUV, the midsize Polestar 3, in October this year, followed by the Polestar 4 compact SUV coupe in 2023. The brand expects the two sports utility vehicles to reach a combined annual production of 160,000 units by 2025.

By that time, Polestar will have also launched its flagship electric vehicle, the Polestar 5. Set to debut in 2024, the electric performance 4-door GT will be inspired by the Precept concept car and will be Polestar's answer to the Tesla Model S, Lucid Air, Porsche Taycan and other future battery-powered performance models.

2024 Polestar 5 official teaser 2024 Polestar 5 official teaser

The EV maker has already shown two revealing photos of the Polestar 5, one with the side profile and a more recent one with the rear end. The model promises to be a looker, even though it won't be a carbon copy of the Precept study.

The concept's suicide doors will be ditched for conventional front-hinged doors, the door handles will be bigger, and the side rearview cameras will make way for traditional mirrors. At the back, the Polestar 5 will stay remarkably close to the Precept, featuring seemingly identical taillights and bumper and a slightly different tailgate.

What about the front end? That's the big question, but recently leaked patent drawings likely shed light on that. If you need an accurate prediction of what the Polestar 5's front end will look like, the rendering at the top of this page coming from TopElectricSUV is probably it.

Faithfully replicating the details from the patent drawings, this rendering brings a more realistic look to the Polestar 5 by adding light and shadow into the mix, as well as elements like the transparent windows and metallic paint. What do you think?