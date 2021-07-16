Polestar has already proven it can deliver a competent premium electric vehicle, the Polestar 2, but what ideas does the manufacturer have for an even more luxurious and technologically advanced model? Well, it’s previewing some of those ideas with the Precept, which previews the company’s next production model.

We don’t know how much it will change for production, but one thing we can tell you is that it’s not trying to be a crossover. In fact, it looks even lower than the Polestar 2, and with the sloping fastback roof, it certainly grabs attention and looks more like a traditional grand tourer.

The Precept is also touted as a very sustainable car that does away with carbon fiber and replaces it with flax fiber panels. These are also present inside the cabin, and even the seats are made out of recycled plastic bottles. This concept really tries to redefine the traditional notions (and materials) that we associate with luxury cars - no wood or animal-sourced leather are used anywhere.

If you want to get the very best look yet at the Precept, you can check out this walkaround courtesy of the Fully Charged Show. They go around the car highlighting some of its most unique design details and also cast opinions on which parts of the vehicle will make it to production and what will be changed.

In the same video, the host is also given a passenger ride around a track in the special experimental Polestar 2. Apparently, that model is just a one-off, and Polestar has no plans to mass produce it, which is a bit of a shame because it’s reportedly very good.

Perhaps public interest in the experimental 2 will change Polestar’s mind, although with some of the mods it has on, it would probably end up being quite expensive. Price could be one of the reasons why it’s not available.