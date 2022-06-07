Polestar has released the first undisguised image and a teaser video of its upcoming electric performance SUV, the Polestar 3, along with the preliminary range estimate.

The brand's first SUV will have its world premiere in October 2022, marking Polestar's entrance into one of the highest margin and growth segments in the auto industry, particularly in the United States.

The photo reveals the vehicle's sporty side profile and reveals clear influences from the Polestar Precept concept car—especially when it comes to the headlights. Design highlights include the sloping roofline, panoramic glass roof, chunky D-pillar, ascending window line, plastic body cladding and aerodynamic elements.

At launch, the Polestar 3 will feature a dual-motor drivetrain and a large battery enabling a WLTP range of over 372 miles (600 km). No other specifications were announced, but Polestar did say the electric SUV will offer "autonomous highway piloting powered by the best-in-class LiDAR sensor from Luminar and centralized NVIDIA computing power."

"Polestar 3 is the SUV for the electric age. Our design identity evolves with this high-end large luxury EV, with a strong, individual brand character. With this car, we bring the 'sport' back to the SUV, staying true to our performance roots." Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO

The executive added that the Polestar 3 launch is a major milestone for the company that will boost its growth trajectory and take it into its next phase.

Customers will be able to order the Polestar 3 in initial launch markets from the day of the premiere, which hasn't been announced yet but will be in October. Production is expected to begin in early 2023 in the United States and China.

Actually, the vehicle will be the first Polestar model built in the United States. It will be made at Volvo's plant in South Carolina alongside the next-generation Volvo XC90, which will also offer a full-electric variant.

Polestar aims to launch a new car every year for the next three years: Polestar 3 in 2022, Polestar 4 in 2023, and Polestar 5 in 2024. The brand also aims to expand to at least 30 global markets by the end of 2023 as part of its plan to grow sales tenfold from around 29,000 in 2021 to approximately 290,000 by the end of 2025.