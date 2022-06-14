Polestar will debut a Polestar 5 prototype and the new limited-edition Polestar 2 BST edition 270 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 23.

The Swedish electric performance car company will also display its O2 electric roadster and Precept concepts alongside the current product range at the event.

The Polestar 5 will arguably be the main highlight, as the automaker will not just put it on static display in the First Glance Paddock; the Polestar 5 prototype will also complete several drives up the hill during the event.

"Goodwood is our favourite place to show our cars in an enthusiast environment. This year, we are thrilled to showcase Polestar 5 going up the hill! Our UK R&D team is doing an amazing job developing the car, and we are proud to be able to highlight their hard work at this early stage." Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath

The Volvo-owned brand also released a preview photo of the prototype, which is shown covered completely in camouflage and featuring placeholder lights.

The resemblance with the Polestar Precept concept is clear, although the 2024-bound production model will be toned down. If you want to get a clearer picture of what the Polestar 5 will look like, you should check out the patent drawings that surfaced recently.

Goodwood Festival of Speed visitors will also be able to compare the Polestar 5 prototype with the Precept concept that inspired it as the latter will be on the main Polestar stand, together with the O2 electric roadster concept and the Polestar 2 BST edition 270.

The updated Polestar 2 will be positioned in Electric Avenue, and Polestar will again host its exclusive test drives next to the main event area at Molecomb. Visitors will have the opportunity to book a Polestar 2 test drive on a closed route on site.

Other Polestar exhibits at the event will be the limited-edition Polestar 1 in Sun and the Experimental Polestar 2, which will be stationed alongside the Polestar 5 prototype in the First Glance Paddock, and also drive up the hill.

On a related note, Polestar released the latest episode of its YouTube documentary series, "Precept: From Concept to Car," which reveals the process of creating the Polestar 5's interior. You can watch the video at the top of this page.