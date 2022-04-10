Ford announced that the Ford E-Transit van has entered series production in Turkey and the first units are ready to ship to European customers.

The Ford Otosan factory in Kocaeli, Turkey is the second manufacturing site for the all-electric Ford E-Transit, which first entered production at Ford’s Kansas City Assembly Plant in the US in January 2022. Customer deliveries in the US started in February.

According to the company, demand is strong and more than 5,000 orders have been placed by customers in Europe, compared to over 10,000 in North America (where 528 units were sold in March).

That would explain why Ford is investing heavily in electrification in Europe, to expand the lineup to 9 BEV models by 2024 - including 4 additional vans, and build a new 30-45 GWh battery plant in Turkey, together with SK Innovation's SK On.

"To meet demand for future electrified Ford models, Ford Otosan is investing €2 billion and growing employment by around 3,000 to increase vehicle production capacity, including for the next-generation Transit Custom model."

Ford E-Transit specs (Europe):

WLTP range of up to 196 miles (315 km)

usable battery capacity of 68 kWh

payloads up to 1,758 kg on the van model

GVMs from 3.5 to 4.25 tonnes

rear-wheel drive

electric motor output: 135 or 198 kW version (peak power) and 430 Nm of torque

AC charging: 0-100% SOC in over 8 hours

DC charging: 15–80% SOC in 34 minutes at up to 115 kW

Pro Power Onboard - a 2.3 kW electric outlet

25 variants with van, double-cab-in-van and chassis cab body styles with multiple lengths and roof heights

comes backed with an eight-year, 100,000-mile electric vehicle component warranty

Ford E-Transit specs (US):