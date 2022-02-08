Ford Pro has begun shipping the all-new E-Transit electric van from Kansas City Assembly Plant across the United States.

The company has more than 10,000 orders for E-Transit vans, from more than 300 businesses of all sizes. Customers range from small operations like Sheeran Construction in Aston, Pennsylvania, to municipalities like the city of Orlando, Florida, to some of the nation’s largest service providers and retailers like Walmart.

"E-Transit is a testament to the fact that an electric commercial fleet is no longer a vision of tomorrow, but a productivity-boosting modern reality." Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group, Ford Motor Company

Ford has invested $100 million in Kansas City Assembly Plant and added approximately 150 full-time jobs to produce E-Transit vans. The facility is Ford's first US plant to assemble both batteries and all-electric vehicles in-house.

The E-Transit is part of Ford's more than $30 billion investment in electrification through 2025, next to the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and F-150 Lightning Pro.

By the end of 2023, Ford expects to have the global capacity to produce 600,000 battery electric vehicles annually, including 200,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs and 150,000 F-150 Lightning trucks. Ford says it is now working on ways to increase E-Transit production as well.

The E-Transit is available in various configurations, including three roof heights, three lengths, cargo van, chassis cab and cutaway models. Power comes from a 68 kWh lithium-ion battery that feeds energy to a single permanent-magnet motor rated at 198 kW (266 hp) and 317 lb-ft (429 Nm) of torque.

Ford targets a driving range of 126 miles (202 km) for cargo van low-roof models. As with the F-150 Lightning, the 2022 E-Transit offers available Pro Power Onboard, which turns it into a mobile generator with up to 2.4 kilowatts of power.

US prices start at $43,295, excluding destination.