The 2022 Ford E-Transit electric van has reached 10,000 orders in the United States from about 300 commercial and government customers, the automaker has confirmed. It is the first time Ford has announced order numbers for the vehicle.

The list of customers includes business of all sizes, from retail giant Walmart, which ordered more than 1,100 E-Transits, to the City of Orlando, service providers and one-man van operations. It's worth noting that Walmart also placed an even larger order for 5,000 vans with GM's BrightDrop.

Customers have ordered all eight of the E-Transit’s available configurations, including three roof heights and three lengths, plus the only all-electric van chassis cab and cutaway models. The most popular of them all is the high-roof, extended wheelbase configuration, affectionately referred to as the “jumbo” model.

Ford says this particular configuration represents 33% of the orders, including all 1,100 units ordered by Walmart. This E-Transit has the most interior capacity and allows someone as tall as 6 feet 9 inches (205.7 centimeters) to stand upright, making it easier to move around the cargo area and use equipment.

The second most popular configuration is the low-roof E-Transit, with 19% of the orders. Since it can fit in many residential garages, this variant is especially popular with customers in the telecommunications industry where workers take their vans home at night.

“For commercial customers, a van is a tool to get a job done, and one size does not fit all needs. That’s why we designed the original gas Transit with a best-in-class range of configurations backed by a network of nearly 300 upfitters to further customize it for specific applications. E-Transit adds another eight configurations to that lineup, enabling us to help customers of all sizes across industries transition into an electric future supported by Ford Pro.” Andrew Walker, Ford Pro commercial van brand manager

Ford will soon start customer deliveries of the E-Transit, which starts at $44,500 including shipping. The E-Transit is one of two all-electric work vehicles to arrive from Ford Pro this year, with the second being the F-150 Lightning Pro launching this spring.