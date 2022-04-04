The new flyover videos over the Tesla Giga Austin plant reveal more red and white Tesla Model Y cars parked in front of the plant.

The first red Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y was spotted in late March and now there are some 23 (see Jeff Roberts' video at 2:40).

Besides that, there are close to 50 white MIT Model Ys (9:54) and, of course, an even higher number of black/blue cars.

According to TeslaNorth, Brad Sloan's video (see below at 10:35) indicates that the MIT Tesla Model Y will be equipped with a cargo cover, initially introduced in the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y in November 2021 and more recently also in the version produced in Germany.

While the cargo cover is just a small improvement, the big one is the use of 4680-type cylindrical battery cells and structural battery packs.

It's expected that we will know more about the potentially most technologically advanced Model Y on April 7 at the "Cyber Rodeo" grand opening party at the plant.

There are a lot of questions about specs, as well as whether Tesla will be able to quickly produce cars powered by the all-new battery cells.

There are several potential options for the MIT Tesla Model Y:

Long Range AWD (standard specs, but with 4680 cells)

Performance (standard specs, but with 4680 cells)

both versions (standard specs, but with 4680 cells)

a completely new type/types with significantly different specs

A mystery hint of what to expect is the new Tesla Model Y AWD, which emerged on the EPA's website in March.

Tesla Giga Austin (Gigafactory 5) in Austin, Texas:

