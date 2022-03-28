The main event in the electric vehicle industry last week was the grand opening of Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Germany.

Elon Musk himself handed over the first 30 Model Y electric crossovers to customers and showed the audience some of his dance moves in the process. At one point in one of the videos of Musk dancing, we saw him step forward and stretch out his hand as he seemingly wanted to catch a small drone flying in front of him.

That particular drone was there to capture footage for Tesla, as a stunning video that surfaced on social media can attest. Shared by @Gf4Tesla on Twitter, the footage is official, as the uploader says it was playing on a screen in the factory during the delivery day event.

We have no idea what type of drone it is, but it's certainly a very advanced one judging by what it's able to do; the operator (assuming there is one) and video editor are also very talented.

The video packs a lot of action in 2 minutes and 20 seconds, and it all starts in the factory's parking lot. We then see footage captured by the drone as it flies past stationary and moving vehicles, suddenly changing direction several times before entering the plant's main building through a barely open sliding door.

We then see the area where the parts are stored awaiting to be taken to the assembly line, with the drone then moving to the stamping area, flying around and between the presses and robots as they were doing their job.

The drone then visits the area where robots are attaching and welding the bodywork parts together, followed by the famed Gigafactory Berlin paint shop. Unfortunately, we don't get to see any of the new colors promised by Elon Musk; all the Model Ys in the video are black (as were all 30 vehicles delivered on March 22).

Finally, we see the cars reach the area where employees are fitting exterior accessories and interior parts to the Model Y, followed by the final inspection sector. The drone even enters one of the vehicles before heading out of the factory building to offer viewers an aerial view of the entire facility.

Watch the clip for yourself in the Twitter embed above and let us know if you've ever seen a vehicle manufacturing video as cool as this one.