Yesterday was a very busy but rewarding day for Elon Musk as the Tesla CEO acted as the MC of the Giga Berlin plant's first delivery event.

Besides pulling off some dance moves as he personally handed over the first 30 German-made Tesla Model Y vehicles to customers, Musk also delivered a short speech inside the factory before deliveries began (see video at the bottom of this page) and a longer speech to workers later in the day (see video above).

Speaking from an outdoor stage on the factory premises, Elon Musk thanked Giga Berlin employees gathered before him for their hard work that made possible the start of German-made Model Y customer deliveries.

Shared on YouTube by the Tesla Welt Podcast, Musk's speech was met with enthusiasm by workers, especially after the CEO started his address by thanking them in German. He then switched to English and highlighted how important this day was for Tesla.

"Thank you for all your hard work which has led to this great day. It was amazing to see how excited the customers were to receive their cars, I mean it was just super good vibes. I think it bodes very well for the future of Giga Berlin-Brandenburg."

Musk continued his address with an uplifting message about the future, telling workers that what they're doing really matters and will have a significant effect in making a world a better place.

"I think it's worth remembering that every car that we make is a step in the direction of a sustainable future. The thing about this factory and the cars that we make is that it gives people hope about the future. It's very important to have reasons to be excited about the future because often people are depressed or sad about the future cause they thing it won't be good. But what we're doing here is, with every car we make, with every battery we make, we're making the future better."

Musk then started taking questions from the audience, and the first one was when will Tesla go to South America. The answer was that the company first needs to ramp up production and satisfy demand in existing markets before expanding to other markets and adding more products.

As you're about to see in the video above, there were more interesting questions and Musk answered them all candidly. It's quite refreshing to see the CEO of the number one global EV maker and the world's wealthiest individual having a dialogue with employees in such an informal and friendly setting.