As we previously reported, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to reveal that he's working on Master Plan Part 3. Interestingly, he waited until just after midnight, in the wee hours of St. Patrick's Day to send the tweet.

Musk didn't share much, and that's an understatement. He also didn't stick around to field any questions, which he has done in the past. Instead, he simply tweeted the following:

As you can see, Musk didn't say it was "Tesla's" Master Plan. The original Master Plan was entitled, "The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan (just between you and me).” However, Master Plan Part Deux didn't have Tesla in the title. This is obviously due to Musk's other ventures, including SpaceX, The Boring Company, and more.

With all of that said, this morning, again in the very early hours, Musk replied to a tweet from Doctor Jack (@DoctorJack16) – a YouTube content creator with a small following who appears to be a real doctor. It's always interesting to pay attention to when Musk replies, and who he chooses to reply to.

At any rate, Doctor Jack mentioned the Master Plan 3, though he was basically appealing to Tesla investors. Musk replied that the main "Tesla" subjects will include "scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI."

It also comes as no surprise Musk mentioned the inclusion of sections related to SpaceX and The Boring Company as well. What about Neuralink? The Tesla Bot?

We have no idea how long it will take Musk to complete and publish the latest Master Plan. Moreover, we really have no idea when he started working on it or how far along he may be. With Musk, timing can be interesting, to say the least. We could have a brand-new Master Plan from the outspoken CEO tomorrow, or it could come at the end of 2022. Who knows?

However, now that Tesla's factories in Texas and Germany are set to officially open, the Gigafactory in Shanghai is expanding significantly, and there's even talk about potential expansion at the company's factory in Fremont, it's clear Tesla is on the verge of ramping things up in a very big way.

Now, it's just a matter of when it will all come into play, and how it will be impacted by supply chain issues, inflation, and the current state of politics and global conflict. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.