The latest flyover videos over the Tesla Giga Austin plant, recorded on March 9, reveal more than 430 Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y.

That's over 200 more than on February 27, when we counted about 230. It would suggest that the average increase in the number of cars in front of the plant is above 20 per day (over the past 10 days).

We don't know whether it's the total or net difference, because some of the cars might be taken out already, but regardless of that, it's clearly an early ramp-up phase.

What we can notice is that basically all of the cars are black or blue. The vast majority of the MIT Model Y appear to have 19’’ Gemini Wheels, associated with the entry-level Model Y Long Range AWD version. Some have different wheels - probably the 21" Überturbine Wheels - which are associated with the Performance version.

Let's recall that the manufacturer has not yet announced the versions of Model Y that will be produced at Giga Austin, nor has it stated specs or prices, besides confirming the use of 4680-type cylindrical battery cells and structural battery packs.

There are several potential options of the MIT Tesla Model Y:

Long Range AWD (standard specs, but with 4680 cells)

Performance (standard specs, but with 4680 cells)

both versions (standard specs, but with 4680 cells)

a completely new type/types with significantly different specs

Market launch of the MIT Tesla Model Y is expected this month, while on April 7 the company has scheduled the GigaFest event, which might be attended by up to 15,000 people, according to the latest reports (via Joe Tegtmeyer's video below).

To support the volume production, Tesla is installing more Supercharging stalls at the site. A new station, with 12 new stalls, is currently under construction in close proximity to the parking for the newly produced cars.

Considering the ambitions and what we saw at the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant, the company might soon build much larger charging stations with 100+ stalls.

Tesla Giga Austin (Gigafactory 5) in Austin, Texas:

