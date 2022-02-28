A new drone flyover video over the Tesla Giga Austin plant, recorded on February 27, reveals a growing number of new Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y.

According to Jeff Roberts, there was about 227 Model Y parked in front of the plant (see 2:37 and 9:14), plus an additional 10 at the on-site Supercharging station (5:04).

That's noticeably more than on February 24 (130 + 10), which indicates that a double-digit number of MIT Tesla Model Y are produced daily right now.

All of the cars appear to be blue or black, with 19’’ Gemini Wheels, associated with the entry-level Model Y Long Range AWD version.

Let's recall that we don't know the specs or price of the upcoming Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y. Potentially, the plant might produce:

Long Range AWD (standard specs, but with 4680 cells)

Performance (standard specs, but with 4680 cells)

both (standard specs, but with 4680 cells)

a completely new type/types with significantly different specs

The key difference between the Model Y from Fremont and Austin will be the new type of 4680-type cylindrical battery cells (compared to the 2170-type) and structural battery packs.

They are introduced to increase energy density, lower vehicle weight and costs, but it's up to the manufacturer to decide which element will be prioritized.

Tesla Giga Austin (Gigafactory 5) in Austin, Texas:

