The production at the Tesla Giga Austin plant appears to increase, as more and more new cars were seen in front of the factory.

According to the drone flyover video, recorded by Jeff Roberts on February 24, there were some 130 new Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y (2:42) - some under cover, and some not. Most of them (if not all) are black or blue.

Additionally, 10 units were spotted at the on-site Supercharging station (5:00), which means there were at least 140 MIT Model Y (excluding the ones that were already taken outside the plant).

One of the latest reports says that Tesla is just one EPA approval away from starting customer deliveries of the MIT Model Y.

It would be very positive news for Tesla, which is overwhelmed by the demand for the Model Y basically in all major markets.

The MIT Model Y brings also important technological improvements, including the first use of 4680-type cylindrical cells and structural battery packs.

The market waits for news about the prices and specs of the MIT Model Y. It's probably one of the biggest secrets for the company. It's likely kept secret so as to not negatively affect demand for the 2170-type battery version, which is produced in California.

