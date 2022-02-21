The fleet of Made-in-Germany (MIG) cars at the Tesla Giga Berlin plant in Grünheide near Berlin, Germany, appears to more than double month-over-month.

The latest Tobias Lindh's drone flyover of the site reveals that there were probably more than 350 MIG Model Y (a rough estimate - see 8:52 and 22:36), compared to some 160, seen on January 21 and more than 100 MIG cars as of January 18.

It's a sign that Tesla continues its preparations to start series production of the Model Y in Germany, ahead of receiving the final approval for the plant.

We assume that the fleet of such size, sitting idle, is not a test fleet, but rather completed cars that are waiting for a green light for customer deliveries.

It's not clear when Tesla will be approved to launch the MIG Model Y. Multiple previous dates in 2021 were missed and we are already close to the end of February 2022.

Meanwhile, the plant itself is quite impressive in terms of scale. Construction work continues basically everywhere around the main building.

MIG Tesla Model Y quality check

The flybrandenburg's video from February 20 includes interesting photos of some of the MIG Tesla Model Y (see at 20:39):

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief: