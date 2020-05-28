After several weeks of waiting, it seems that this week the construction work at the Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) site in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany finally started at full scale.

The company was revising its construction plan and was conducting some additional tests of pile foundations under load (there is a challenging aquifer). The spare time was used to build internal roads between the anticipated buildings as well as store some materials, brought by train.

All the major obstacles are probably solved as the Brandenburg's Environment Agency approved foundation work (through an "early approval"), but as Torque News explains (see the third video, below), Tesla is obligated to follow environmental recommendations:

"Yesterday, the State Environment Agency issued the preliminary building permit for foundation work for the future Gigafactory from Tesla in Grünheide. It can be used to tackle the flat foundation, pipelines and supports as well as excavation pits from Tesla. In addition, Tesla was allowed to compact areas on which building materials that are delivered by train can be stored. The State Environment Agency determined that the construction work must be carried out above the aquifer. Vehicles should be refueled outside the drinking water protection area. Noise measurements should be used to check compliance with the relevant guide values. Construction work is permitted between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. on weekdays."

The "early approvals" (already three, for three stages - clearing, preparatory groundwork and foundation work) are not equal to the final approval (which requires more time in Germany we guess), so all the work is conducted at Tesla's risk.

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief: