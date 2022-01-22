General Motors is expected to invest a significant amount in new EV and battery-related project in Michigan, specifically in Lansing and Orion Township.

Recently we heard about approved tax breaks for one of the upcoming (but undisclosed) projects in Orion Township, and now The Detroit News reports that the official announcement is expected on Tuesday (January 25) at an event in Lansing.

Amazing is the total investment amount rumored by unofficial sources at $6.5 billion, which would result in some 4,000 new jobs.

The amount (if correct) is so high that it would surely allow GM to not only build manufacturing lines for new Ultium-based electric models, but also a battery gigafactory.

According to The Detroit News' sources, $2.5 billion will be invested in a battery plant in Lansing. The remaining $4 billion would be for the Orion Assembly in Orion Township.

The previous rumor suggested battery production in Lansing, and new electric pickup production at the Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township (currently engaged in Chevrolet Bolt EV/Chevrolet Bolt EUV).

The lithium-ion battery cell factory very likely would be built with LG Chem's LG Energy Solution, through the Ultium Cells joint venture, which already has two projects:

According to the article, after Ford opted for $11.4 billion investments in Kentucky and Tennessee, the state and local governments were willing to offer higher incentives to at least attract General Motors.

It will be interesting to see what exactly is in the pipeline, both in terms of new models and new plants.