Mark Reuss, President of General Motors, announced today that the first pre-production Cadillac Lyriq has rolled off the line.

The Ultium-based Lyriq is expected to enter series production by the end of this quarter at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee assembly facility, while the customer deliveries should start in the first half of this year.

"Our first pre-production Cadillac LYRIQ has rolled off the line at Spring Hill, marking a major milestone for the LYRIQ program as the team prepares to ship vehicles to customers in a few months."

Mark Reuss underlined that 15 months ago, the company announced a $2 billion investment at the Spring Hill site, directly related to the electric cars.

The program is not only progressing but according to the info, is ahead of schedule:

"Our teams have worked tirelessly on the LYRIQ, bringing the launch up nine months ahead of schedule and working in parallel to convert the plant and start production. This is an important proof point in our path to EV leadership as we introduce more high-volume EVs across price points and lifestyles. I’m thankful to the Spring Hill and Cadillac teams for all their hard work. Congratulations on this huge milestone!"

The Cadillac Lyriq has strong specs, including a 100 kWh battery for 300 miles of range (target), which potentially might spark a lot of interest in the premium/luxury segment.

Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition specs (preliminary):