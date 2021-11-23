The upcoming Cadillac Lyriq might be one of the most interesting new launches in the luxury EV segment in the U.S., as it combines the brand's premium approach with the latest tech - GM's Ultium platform.

According to InsideEVs' Tom Moloughney, who had an opportunity to check out the Cadillac Lyriq, it's also priced right and might be a solid competitor to vehicles like Audi e-tron, Tesla Model Y or Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Not all the numbers about the Lyriq are available and no one yet reviewed the production version, which will be launched in Q2 2021, but let's take a look how the limited Debut Edition stands up against a some of the other EVs.

The Debut Edition is only rear-wheel-drive (all-wheel-drive version will follow), but well equipped. We guess that the regular versions will be less expensive, while the regular all-wheel-drive might be similarly priced to the limited rear-wheel-drive with all the bells and whistles.

Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition vs Audi e-tron

Cadillac Lyriq Audi e-tron

When comparing to the few years older Audi e-tron, the Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition is in a really strong position.

It has only a slightly bigger battery, but is expected to get significantly more range, which suggests much better efficiency. Of course, the AWD version will be probably below 300 miles, estimated for the RWD version, but it still should beat the Audi e-tron.

Power output is lower in the RWD version, but a later AWD will be probably on par or better.

The Lyriq has a noticeably lower MSRP. Unfortunately for Cadillac, it is not eligible for $7,500 federal tax credit. Nonetheless, if the regular AWD version, without the federal tax credit, will cost as much as the regular Audi e-tron and offer more range with potentially a nicer interior (a matter of taste), then the Lyriq will be very competetive.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Audi e-tron

[B] Drive RWD AWD Battery 100.4 kWh 5.7% 95 kWh EPA Range Combined 300 mi*

(483 km) 35.1% 222 mi

(357 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5.5 s Top speed 124 mph

(200 km/h) Peak power 255 kW -15% 300 kW Prices MSRP $58,795 -10.8% $65,900 Dest. Charge +$1,195 +$1,095 Tax Credit N/A $7,500 Effective Price $59,990 0.8% $59,495

The manufacturer says also that the car will charge at up to 190 kW (shape of the charging curve remains unknown), compared to the mostly flat 150 kW e-tron. That could be another advantage of the Lyriq.

Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition vs Tesla Model Y

Cadillac Lyriq Tesla Model Y charging at a Supercharging station

When comparing with the current Tesla Model Y, the Cadillac Lyriq is also very interesting. The prices are similar (both manufacturers are not eligible for the federal tax credit).

Cadillac Lyriq has over 25% more battery capacity. Its range is slightly lower (RWD vs AWD versions), but we must remember that the Lyriq is also a bigger car (9 inches longer and slightly wider, with a similar height).

Cadillac Lyriq interior Tesla Model Y interior

We must wait for all the data, but on paper it's worth consideration, especially if a customer prefers Cadillac's style of interior. Tesla has its own advantages, including the access to Supercharging network.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"

[B] Drive RWD AWD Battery 100.4 kWh 25.5% 80 kWh* EPA Range Combined 300 mi*

(483 km) -9.1% 330 mi*

(531 km) Specs 0-60 mph 4.8 s Top speed 135 mph

(217 km/h) Peak power 255 kW Prices MSRP $58,795 -0.3% $58,990 Dest. Charge +$1,195 +$1,200 Tax Credit N/A N/A Effective Price $59,990 -0.3% $60,190

Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

Cadillac Lyriq Volvo XC40 Recharge fast charging at a Electrify America station

Finally, the Volvo XC40 Recharge. The prices are similar, but Cadillac suffers a lot due to the lack of the federal tax credit.

With an equal incentive, the electric Cadillac would be much more powerful in terms of battery capacity and range. Power output in the following AWD version probably also will be higher in Cadillac.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge

[B] Drive RWD AWD Battery 100.4 kWh 28.7% 78 kWh EPA Range Combined 300 mi*

(483 km) 34.5% 223 mi

(359 km) Specs 0-60 mph 4.7 s Top speed 112 mph

(180 km/h) Peak power 255 kW -15% 300 kW Prices MSRP $58,795 6.3% $55,300 Dest. Charge +$1,195 +$1,095 Tax Credit N/A $7,500 Effective Price $59,990 22.7% $48,895

* estimated/unofficial values