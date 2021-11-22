We recently had the opportunity to check out the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ, a mid-sized SUV, and the brand's first all-electric offering. The LYRIQ will also be the second vehicle (since it will launch a few months after the GMC Hummer EV) to employ GM's new Ultium battery technology.

Cadillac opened up the LYRIQ Debut Edition online reservation books on September 18th and in a little more than ten minutes announced that 2023 LYRIQ reservations had been filled. They never announced just how many were offered, but rumors had that number pegged at about 1,500 units. After spending some time with the LYRIQ, we think those reservation holders are going to be very happy on delivery day.

The LYRIQ Debut Edition is has a starting MSRP of $58,795 (excluding a $1,195 destination charge). However, it's pretty much loaded at that price with very few additional options available. Customer deliveries are expected to begin in the first half of 2022.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Production Model Interior

Powered by Ultium

The LYRIQ Debut Edition is only available in rear-wheel-drive configuration. An all-wheel-drive version is in the works and is anticipated to be offered before the end of 2022 and Cadillac hasn't announced pricing for the AWD version just yet. The LYRIQ will come to market with a 100.4 kWh Ultium battery pack that Cadillac estimates will deliver more than 300 miles of EPA-rated driving range. It has 340 hp (225 kW) and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque.

All charged up

The LYRIQ will come standard with an 80-amp onboard charger which can charge at 19.2 kW and add roughly 50 to 55 miles of range back to the LYRIQ per hour of charging. When it comes to DC fast charging, the LYRIQ can charge at 190 kW and Cadillac says when plugged into a DC fast charger that can deliver 200+ kW, the vehicle can add back 200 miles of driving range in 30 minutes. That's not record-breaking speed, but it is fast enough to make long-distance traveling relatively easy.

Sizing up the competition

We think at $59,990 (including destination charge) the LYRIQ is very competitive in its class. It's 9 inches longer than a Tesla Model Y, slightly wider, and has about the same height. With Tesla's latest price increase, the Model Y is now slightly more expensive than a Debut Edition LYRIQ. The LYRIQ is a much more luxurious vehicle and should have nearly the same EPA range once it's officially rated. However, the Model Y is all-wheel-drive, and that's a pretty big advantage.

The Audi e-tron is another direct competitor but it costs $7,005 more with a base MSRP of $65,900 and a destination charge of $1,095 for a total of $66,995. Besides the price, the e-tron also has a big range disadvantage as compared to the LYRIQ, as its EPA rating is 222 miles per charge.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is another possible competitor, but the Recharge is nearly two feet shorter and is actually a compact SUV. Its EPA-rated range will jump up from 208 miles to 223 miles for the 2022 model year but that's still a considerable shortfall compared to the LYRIQ, and its starting price is nearly the same. The XC40 Recharge starts at $57,200 and destination costs $1,095 for a total of $58,295.

So check out the video and let us know your thoughts on the LYRIQ in the comment section below. Do you think Cadillac has a winner on its hands?