Here is an interesting video of a pre-production Cadillac Lyriq seen in the wild, almost without any camouflage. The video was posted by Reese Capon earlier this month.
It's one of the newest electric cars, scheduled for the market launch in the first half of 2022, and we must admit that it looks good. The shape of the rear lights appears to add dynamism to the silhouette.
At one point, the Cadillac Lyriq was passing the Chevrolet Impala, which gives us a glimpse of the future and of the past.
The Cadillac Lyriq is based on GM's latest Ultium platform dedicated to all-electric cars. It's expected to have a range of up to about 300 miles (483 km) thanks to a big 100.4 kWh battery.
The initial version is rear-wheel-drive with a system output of 255 kW, but an all-wheel-drive version surely will follow later.
Gallery: Cadillac Lyriq
Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition specs (preliminary):
- about 300 miles (483 km) of range, "GM estimated"
- 100.4 kWh battery
12 modules
Ultium Cells (GM-LG Chem joint venture)
NCMA (nickel-cobalt-manganese-aluminum) chemistry, flat pouch cells
- rear-wheel drive
Permanent magnet, bar wound electric motor
- system output of 255 kW (340 hp) and 440 Nm of torque
- AC charging up to 19.2 kW (240 V, 80 A)
expected to add up to 52 miles (84 km) of range in about 1 hour
- DC fast charging up to 190 kW
expected to add up to 76 miles (122 km) of range in about 10 minutes and up to 195 miles (314 km) of range in 30 minutes
- Base Curb Weight (Min): 2545 kg/5610 lbs
- Passenger Volume (cu. ft. / L): 105 / 2976
- Cargo Volume (cu. ft. / L) ^: 28.0 / 793 (behind rear seat) and 60.8 / 1723 (rear seat folded)
- Ultium Platform
