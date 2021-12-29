Here is an interesting video of a pre-production Cadillac Lyriq seen in the wild, almost without any camouflage. The video was posted by Reese Capon earlier this month.

It's one of the newest electric cars, scheduled for the market launch in the first half of 2022, and we must admit that it looks good. The shape of the rear lights appears to add dynamism to the silhouette.

At one point, the Cadillac Lyriq was passing the Chevrolet Impala, which gives us a glimpse of the future and of the past.

The Cadillac Lyriq is based on GM's latest Ultium platform dedicated to all-electric cars. It's expected to have a range of up to about 300 miles (483 km) thanks to a big 100.4 kWh battery.

The initial version is rear-wheel-drive with a system output of 255 kW, but an all-wheel-drive version surely will follow later.

Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition specs (preliminary):