We know from the video uploaded by Matt over on his Warped Perception YouTube channel that sticking three small jet turbines on the back of a Tesla Model S does make it marginally quicker. He actually recorded a time that is about one second quicker to sixty, with the jet engines running, so they do seem to add meaningful boost.

Matt was also able to drive the vehicle on the highway at about 60 mph (96 km/h) by putting the Tesla’s electric powertrain in neutral and just relying on the jets for propulsion. But do the jets provide enough extra oomph to allow the Model S P85D to match, or possibly beat a newer, more powerful P100D model.

The P85D used to be the top performance version of the Model S back in 2014. Its two electric motors provide a combined 463 horsepower, they can push the vehicle to 60 mph (96 km/h) in a claimed 3.2 seconds (although some independent tests have shown it to be a bit quicker) and up to an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).

The P100D, with Ludicrous mode, debuted in August, 2016 and it has a larger 100 kWh battery pack and even better performance. The D in its name suggests that it is a dual-motor, all-wheel drive version and it makes 589 horsepower and 920 pound-feet (1,248 Nm) of torque; naught to sixty comes up in 2.5 seconds.

With all of these figures taken into account, what do you think? Does the jet-boosted P85D have what it takes to match or even out-accelerate the stock P100D? Check out the video uploaded by Rich Rebuilds to find out.