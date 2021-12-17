The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is arguably one of the most compelling new electric cars to come to market for a variety of reasons. It's unique, roomy, packed with tech, and a solid overall performer. However, what seems to have opened the floodgates related to coverage of the Ioniq 5 is likely its unexpected, bargain-basement pricing.

Sure, like most EVs, the Ioniq 5 isn't cheap. For those unaware, it starts at $39,700. However, this makes it one of the cheapest EVs you can buy in the States, and less expensive rivals, such as the Mini Cooper SE and Nissan LEAF don't have nearly as much to offer, plus they lack proper electric range for most drivers. What's more, if you can take advantage of the current $7,500 federal EV tax credit, which Hyundai is still eligible for, you'll effectively pay just $33,425.

Hyundai recently announced that it has already started US deliveries of the Ioniq 5 EV. According to an official press release, the first car was delivered to a customer in California on December 15, 2021. As more people are learning about the Ioniq 5, there are loads of videos hitting social media and YouTube.

As you can see in the video above, Redline Reviews calls the Hyundai Ioniq 5 "A Game Changing Retro Modern All-Electric CUV." Kelley Blue Book seems to agree:

The publication writes about the Ioniq 5:

"If you instinctively cringe when people like me talk about our electric future, that’s fine. Just know that the widespread adoption of electric cars doesn’t have to suck. Some electric cars will be practical, quirky, and fun. Exhibit A."

The Fast Lane Car also says there are few vehicles that are as game-changing as the Ioniq 5:

And the roundup goes on and on and on, with videos by the likes of Alex on Autos, MotorWeek, and Roadshow.

What do you think of the Hyundai Ioniq 5? Is there an amazing video we didn't include? Share your thoughts with our community by leaving a comment below.