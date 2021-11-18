The upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning battery-electric pickup is entering the next build phase at Ford’s new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center (part of the Ford Rouge Center) in Dearborn, Michigan, where pre-production started in September.

Ford's CEO Jim Farley has revealed to Automotive News that the number of reservations is now "approaching 200,000 units." We don't know exactly how high it is, but it might be a significant increase over the 160,000 reported on November 3.

Not only that, Ford expects that the overwhelming majority of the reservations - "north of 80 percent" - will convert into sales. That would be an impressive ratio, especially since most of the reservation holders are new to the Ford brand.

"Farley says the number of F-150 Lightning reservations is now “approaching 200,000 units” and that he expects “north of 80 percent” of reservation holders to convert to actual sales. The vehicle is set to go on sale next year."

Reservation progress:

The Ford F-150 Lightning is expected to enter series-production in Spring 2022:

"Great work by our employees at the Ford Rouge EV Center in Dearborn. After a successful first phase of production, we’re now on to the next build phase of #F150Lightning. These trucks will be used to prove out quality before we begin mass production in the Spring."

According to the latest report, Ford initially intended to produce only 20,000 F-150 Lightning per year. That plan was later expanded to handle probably 15,000 in 2022, 55,000 in 2023 and 80,000 in 2024 (doubled from 40,000).

Due to the latest announcement about doubling its EV effort to 600,000 BEVs annually within two years (by the end of 2023), we assume that now the Ford F-150 Lightning volume might be much higher - maybe even 160,000 or more.

It will not happen overnight, as the new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center is space constrained. Maybe there will be a new plant or new production lines at a different location?

“In Lightning’s case we have to find physical space for more final assembly,”

Gallery: Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center