Ford highlights interesting results from a survey of F-150 Lightning retail reservation holders (there are now more than 160,000 of them).

As it turns out, more than half of them (56%) are new to the Ford brand and to battery-electric vehicles, as the Ford F-150 Lightning will be the first BEV in their household (79%).

The company notes also that the highest number of reservations per state comes from California, Texas and Florida.

Darren Palmer, general manager, Ford battery-electric vehicles said:

“Americans have trusted Ford trucks for years and now they are trusting F-150 to be their first battery-electric vehicle. It’s our job to continue engaging them and answering their questions about what the ownership experience will be like – which I guarantee is like nothing they’ve ever had before.”

Thanks to the survey, Ford has learned something about its potential customers, and today launches a new "F-150 Lightning: Strike Anywhere" augmented reality experience, so the customers could learn more about the product, which will be launched in Spring 2022.

The F-150 Lightning: Strike Anywhere is available on Android and iOS mobile devices in the United States. Customers can also experience it on Ford.com, as well as on social platforms including YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat and Reddit) is a interactive presentation, developed in collaboration with Google "to excite and educate customers".

There are 13 interactive animations about key elements of the electric pickup. That's a great idea from Ford, especially since the F-150 Lightning will be significantly different than an ordinary Ford pickup.

"Thirteen interactive animations inform them about key F-150 Lightning features, functions and services, like the electric vehicle’s mega power frunk, battery range, interior connectivity, smart bed and towing capabilities, convenient charging solutions on the road and at home, and more. Once users get acquainted with what F-150 Lightning offers, they can then have some fun by selecting their favorite color and trim package then placing an augmented-reality truck anywhere in their own environment – from their driveway to their jobsite."

Suzy Deering, chief marketing officer, Ford Motor Company said:

“There is a tremendous amount of intrigue about what electric vehicles can do. At Ford, we want to show, not just tell since we believe educating customers on the full potential and capabilities of electric vehicles helps them make the transition from traditionally powered vehicles to all-electric ones. Nearly 80% of our F-150 Lightning™ reservation holders have never owned an all-electric vehicle before, so we created this campaign for them to understand and feel confident in their vehicle while also be excited to join in on the electric revolution with us.”

