Obviously, we don't report about gas-powered cars, so we're focusing on the Tesla Model S Plaid here. However, Randy Pobst has become a racing legend for many reasons, and this short video gives us just a glimpse of his incredible driving talent.

You may remember, not long ago we shared a video and a story about a 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid racing a 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and a 2022 BMW M5 CS. It's not just a drag race video, but rather, a story that's well worth watching. It features legendary driver Randy Pobst, a track battle, some straight-line challenges, car reviews, and more.

If you haven't read the previous article and watched the latter video, step away from this article and watch it first. This is the follow-up video with bonus footage, including three record-breaking runs in three different cars at the same track (at the same time, or so it seems).

Perhaps the most interesting part here is Pobst was the driver in all three cars. And all three – not just the Tesla Plaid – broke the previous sedan lap record at Willow Springs International Raceway, AKA Big Willow.

The follow-up video above is only about three minutes long, and thanks to the wonders of video editing, we get to see Pobst drive the Model S Plaid, CT-5 Blackwing, and M5 CS at the same time on the same track as they all set the new record. The previous record was held by a 2019 Jaguar XE SV Project 8, at 1:29.59.

Pobst pulls it off in the Model S Plaid with an impressive lap time of just 1:27.78. The Caddy comes in at 1:28.07 and the Bimmer completes the lap in 1:28.76. Hopefully, we don't have to wait too long to see Pobst break more records, and it would be nice to see them happen in fully electric BMW and Cadillac high-performance cars.