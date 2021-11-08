One of the first Lucid Air Dream Edition cars was recently seen at an auto show and attracted a lot of attention among the car enthusiasts.

As we can see, despite many interesting, old, quick or special vehicles, people were very interested and intrigued by the futuristic-looking, all-electric luxury flagship.

The video is very short, but that is all we can see, as the company has delivered only a small number of customer cars (see the historic rally and a recap from the deliver event) and does not provide demo Air for media. It's expected that more reviews and tests will follow.

The Lucid Air is the first series-produced electric cars with an EPA range of more than 500 miles (800) km. The top Dream Edition car in the Range version can go up to 520 miles (837 km) using a huge 118 kWh battery.

This technologically advance vehicle has lots to offer in all aspects so let's hope for a review opportunity soon.

Lucid Air Dream Edition specs:

118 kWh battery

22 modules

2170-type cylindrical cells (6,600)

>900 V battery system

Dream Edition Performance (19") - 471 miles (758 km)

Dream Edition Performance (21") - 451 miles (726 km)

Dream Edition Range (19") - 520 miles (837 km)

Dream Edition Range (21") - 481 miles (774 km)

Dream Edition Performance (19") - 2.5 seconds

Dream Edition Performance (21") - 2.42 seconds; quarter-mile in 9.67 seconds @149.87 mph

Dream Edition Range (19") - 2.7 seconds

Dream Edition Range (21") - 2.74 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

Dream Edition Performance - 1,111 hp (828 kW) and 1,025 lb-ft (1,390 Nm)

Dream Edition Range - 933 hp (695 kW) and 1,025 lb-ft (1,390 Nm)

fast charging at up to around 300 kW (about 20 minutes to replenish 300 miles of range)

