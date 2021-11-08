For those hungry for more Tesla Model S Plaid drag races, here we have a new video with Tesla's flagship put against the Porsche 911 Turbo S and Nissan GTR.

As it turns out, Throttle House has found a way to beat the Plaid, but it's not what you think.

In the first two races - against the Porsche 911 Turbo S - Tesla Model S Plaid won without a problem, both with and without Launch Mode. The high speeds at the end combined with brakes not really up to the task of stopping such a powerful vehicle, also added a bit of dram.

The Nissan GTR with some 1,100 HP appears to be more difficult to beat, but it was not able to match the Plaid - even in the rolling start race.

The fifth race was the one when the Tesla Model S Plaid was second quickest - but maybe not, as it was beaten by... another Tesla Model S Plaid, just slightly stripped down - without passenger seats.

The weight-saving approach can improve the acceleration by 0.1-0.2 seconds or so and appears to be the only way to beat the Plaid (as long as there is no Rimac Nevera on hand). The other sports cars are simply just too slow, despite being very quick.

