For those hungry for more Tesla Model S Plaid drag races, here we have a new video with Tesla's flagship put against the Porsche 911 Turbo S and Nissan GTR.
As it turns out, Throttle House has found a way to beat the Plaid, but it's not what you think.
In the first two races - against the Porsche 911 Turbo S - Tesla Model S Plaid won without a problem, both with and without Launch Mode. The high speeds at the end combined with brakes not really up to the task of stopping such a powerful vehicle, also added a bit of dram.
The Nissan GTR with some 1,100 HP appears to be more difficult to beat, but it was not able to match the Plaid - even in the rolling start race.
The fifth race was the one when the Tesla Model S Plaid was second quickest - but maybe not, as it was beaten by... another Tesla Model S Plaid, just slightly stripped down - without passenger seats.
The weight-saving approach can improve the acceleration by 0.1-0.2 seconds or so and appears to be the only way to beat the Plaid (as long as there is no Rimac Nevera on hand). The other sports cars are simply just too slow, despite being very quick.
Tesla Model S Plaid specs:
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity (see the pack here): N/A (about 99 kWh and roughly 95 kWh usable)
7,920 lithium-ion 1865-type cylindrical cells (Panasonic)
5 modules (1,584 cells each)
22S72P (22 rows in series, each of 72 cells in parallel)
about 450 V system (indicatory value)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed according to Tesla
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
DragTimes' run: 9.248 seconds at 151.83 mph
record time of 9.081 seconds at 154.10 mph trap speed with removed interior pieces - July 24, 2021 at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis
- Nürburgring Nordschleife record of 7 minutes and 35.579 seconds (September 9, 2021)
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
Permanent Magnet - Synchronous Reluctance Motors - PMSRM
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)
