While the first customers are receiving the refreshed Tesla Model X (and others wait for when they will receive one), let's take a quick look at the towing capabilities of the car.

Here is a Tesla Model X 100D, an equivalent of today's Long Range AWD version, which rearranges a heavy duty pickup Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with the emergency brake engaged.

As we can see, the Model X struggled to pull the Silverado 2500 while the front wheels were on the grass, but once both axles were on the pavement, it was able to pull the truck as needed.

It's an example of the superiority of electric drive, which allows doing things like this smoothly, silently and without much worry about the drive unit as it simply has the required torque available right at low speed.

Once the electrification progresses, we will see larger electric vehicles on the road with massive battery packs, which will offer superior specs to any conventional vehicles, which is the beauty of electric drive.

We are eager to see the GMC Hummer EV in action, as it should be able to a new king of EV tug of war.