In August, the number of new passenger car registrations in France went down by 15% year-over-year to 88,066. On the other hand, plug-ins were significantly up.

In total, some 18,145 new plug-ins were registered last month (up 60% year-over-year). Out of that, 17,395 were passenger plug-ins, which means that their market share reached a new all-time record of almost 19.8%.

It's great to see the progress and that passenger BEVs are again ahead of plug-in hybrids.

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 9,911 - up 77% at 11.3% market share

- up 77% at 11.3% market share Passenger PHEVs: 7,484 - up 42% at 8.5% market share

- up 42% at 8.5% market share Light commercial BEVs: 719 - up 75% at 3.3% market share

- up 75% at 3.3% market share Light commercial PHEVs: 31

Total plug-ins: 18,145 - up 60%

Plug-in car sales in France – August 2021

So far this year, the plug-in segment increased 91% year-over-year to over 187,000.

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 89,946 - up 49%

- up 49% Passenger and Light commercial PHEVs: 90,577 - up 178%

- up 178% Light commercial BEVs: 7,062 - up 46%

- up 46% Total plug-ins: 187,585 - up 91%

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

As we can see in the chart below, the Tesla Model 3 was not only the top-selling model in August, but it was actually above the next two EVs (Renault ZOE and Peugeot e-208) combined.

It's noteworthy that the volume deliveries last month allowed the Model 3 to become the sixth model in terms of the number of new registrations.

An interesting thing happened in the commercial vehicle segment where Renault Kangoo Z.E. was down 47% year-over-year and far below Renault ZOE (which increased 387%), and other electric vans. We guess that the customers are now waiting for the next-generation Kangoo.

The Peugeot 3008 PHEV continues to be the top plug-in hybrid.

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations provided by L’Avere-France: