In 2020 Tesla sold nearly 500,000 electric cars globally, which was 36% more than in 2019 in spite of all the challenges caused by the COVID-19 lockdowns.

In the "2020 Impact Report" the company shows how its results look in comparison with other automotive groups, using EV-volumes.com data.

We have published a similar report for the top five in 2020 (as well as for Q1 2021 and H1 2021), however, in the case of Tesla's report the micro-cars like the Wuling's Hong Guang MINI EV were excluded.

As we can see, Tesla is the market leader in the highlighted 2017-2020 period, with the highest volume and a clear growth path. The second best Volkswagen Group reported well over 220,000 units sold.

The company notes that some exceptions aside, most automotive groups did not increase their BEV sales too much.

"While many OEMs introduced new EV models in the past few years, with few exceptions their actual global deliveries of EVs increased only marginally. We hope that every car manufacturer will strive to produce hundreds of EVs per year, as significant reduction of emissions will only be achieved if all carmakers push for an industry-wide shift to EVs."

Year 2021

With more than 386,000 sales in the first half of this year (up 115% year-over-year), Tesla is on track to once again significantly raise the bar in 2021.

For comparison, the Volkswagen Group noted 170,939 sales during the period and even higher growth rate of up 165% year-over-year.

We believe that Tesla will be able to remain the market leader in 2021 among BEVs, but the huge scale of large OEMs means that it will be difficult to stay on the top.