Tesla has recently released a short video shot inside the Giga Shanghai plant in China that makes the Model 3 and Model Y and currently operates as the "primary vehicle export hub".

As you can see, the manufacturing process is highly automated and simplified through the use of complex single-piece parts like megacastings. It's Tesla's way to lower the costs as much as possible.

Below is the view of the entire factory, seen by Jason Yang as of July 29, 2021, after a typhoon and three days of heavy rain in Shanghai—fortunately, without much of an impact.

"This week the typhoon brought three days of heavy rain to Shanghai. From the picture, it did not have too much impact on the Gigafactory Shanghai. The construction of the river channel played a very good drainage role, but some big trees along the river channel fell to the ground."

The site is full of new cars and there are a lot of vehicle carriers as well, which suggest that production is in full swing. That should result in another strong month; in June the plant's total sales are estimated at about 33,000 EVs (including export).

A similar view comes from Wu Wa (recorded on July 30, 2021).

We also find interesting the night flyover.

Tesla's manufacturing capacity of Made-in-China (MIC) cars has been increased to over 450,000 Model 3/Model Y (both Standard- and Long Range versions, including Performance versions).

A big part of the Model 3 production is sent to Europe and soon a noticeable number of Model Y should be exported to Europe as well as the plant in Germany is not yet ready.