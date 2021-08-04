Rivian is set to build some 100,000 fully-electric delivery vans for Amazon and it aims to deliver the first 10,000 of them by 2022. However, even as their debut draws nearer, we still don’t know what to call them other than the Rivian van.

Well, now we may have a name, which was recently trademarked by the manufacturer with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The name is “RCV” and even though it hasn’t even been granted yet, we users on the Rivian Owners Forum believe it is the nameplate for the upcoming electric van.

If we were to try to guess what the letters stand for, the most logical answer would be ‘Rivian Commercial Vehicle.’

Gallery: Rivian-Amazon Delivery Van

29 Photos

Rivian has already begun testing the still not officially named van in several urban sprawls in America. They were first rolled out in Los Angeles, then San Francisco, Denver and Detroit and according to photos and videos posted by the company’s CEO in early July, it appears they have already entered production.

In late July, Rivian also filed trademark applications for six new models, R3S, R4S, R5S, R3T, R4T and R5T, but it’s unlikely that the van would use any of these. The manufacturer has been looking to expand its manufacturing capacity and is reportedly planning to open new plants in the US and in the UK.

The test fleet vans for Amazon were initially assembled in Plymouth, Michigan, but full-scale production of the commercial vehicle will begin at Rivian’s home plant located in Normal, Illinois. There will be three variants of the van, each tailored to carrying a specific type of cargo and they’ll all have a driving range of around 150 miles or 241 km.